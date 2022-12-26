Technology

Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro flagship gaming smartphones announced: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 26, 2022, 06:10 pm 3 min read

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro series offers 2068mm³ of VC liquid cooling area

Nubia has announced the REDMAGIC 8 Pro and 8 Pro+ flagship gaming smartphones in China. They start at CNY (nearly Rs. 47,500) and CNY (roughly Rs. 61,700), respectively. The 8 Pro line-up boasts a 120Hz OLED screen with 960Hz touch sampling rate, top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 165W fast-charging, among other features.

Why does this story matter?

After weeks of teasers and leaks, Nubia's REDMAGIC 8 Pro series is finally here. It is the world's first gaming smartphone line-up to boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The devices offer a range of gaming-focused features, Qualcomm's newest flagship chip, the latest RAM and storage formats, new-age connectivity standards, and a capable cooling system.

The handsets support 1,440Hz dimming

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro and 8 Pro+ models come in standard and transparent editions, with 1.48mm narrow bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader and selfie camera. The handsets feature a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1116x2480 pixels) 10-bit OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, 1,440Hz PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DC dimming, and 93.7% screen-to-body ratio.

They sport a 16MP under-screen selfie camera

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro and 8 Pro+ are equipped with a triple camera arrangement which includes a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, both devices have a 16MP under-display camera.

The 8 Pro+ packs up to 1TB of storage

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro and 8 Pro+ house Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which comes paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The 8 Pro comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB/ and 12GB/256GB variants. The 8 Pro+ is offered in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. The handsets boot Android 13-based Redmagic OS 6.0. They house 6,000mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, with 80W and 165W fast-charging, respectively.

The devices get 2,068mm³ of VC liquid cooling area

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro and 8 Pro+ offer 2,068mm³ of VC liquid cooling, which consists of 10 layers of cooling materials. The devices have a dedicated cooling fan that also flaunts RGB lighting. They feature Magic GPU optimization to automatically stabilizes the frame engine. They also come with ultra-linear dual stereo speakers that support Snapdragon Sound technology, 96kHz lossless audio, and 48ms low latency.

The phones house an X-axis linear motor

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro and 8 Pro+ get an independent gaming chip called "Red Core 2" for improving the performance of shoulder keys, vibrations, game lighting, and sound effects. The devices also feature 520Hz touch-sampling shoulder triggers and X-axis linear motor. On the connectivity end, they include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, three microphones, GPS, and a Type-C port.

REDMAGIC 8 Pro series: Pricing and availability

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro starts at CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 47,500) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 8 Pro+ begins at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,700) for its 12GB/256GB configuration. Both the phones are up for pre-bookings in China, with open sales starting December 28.