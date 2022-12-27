Technology

HONOR 80 GT, Pad V8 Pro go official: Check features

HONOR 80 GT and Pad V8 Pro boot Android 12-based Magic UI 7.0

HONOR has released its latest smartphone, dubbed HONOR 80 GT, and a new tablet, Pad V8 Pro. The 80 GT is a gaming-focused offering with a 120Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and 66W fast-charging. Meanwhile, the Pad V8 Pro, a mid-range tablet, highlights a 144Hz LCD screen, Dimensity 8100 chip, eight speakers, and a 10,050mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

HONOR is thriving in the Asian markets. Soon after parting from its parent company (Huawei), the independent phone business is now working to reclaim its global reputation.

The former-Huawei owned subsidiary is actively introducing a range of offerings in its home country, China, as well as international markets.

The 80 GT and Pad V8 Pro will cater to the needs of mid-range buyers.

HONOR 80 GT: Here's everything the phone offers

The HONOR 80 GT is equipped with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera bump, with Meteor Blue, White, and Interstellar Black color options. The phone packs a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit OLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, 1,400-nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

It flaunts a 54MP main shooter

The HONOR 80 GT comes with a triple rear camera arrangement which consists of a 54MP (f/1.9) primary camera with a Sony IMX800 sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

The device offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The HONOR 80 GT houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It gets a 4,386mm² VC cooling area. The phone boots Android 12-based Magic UI 7.0. It houses a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it offers 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

HONOR Pad V8 Pro: Top features

The HONOR Pad V8 Pro bears a conventional tablet design, with eight speakers and Magic Pencil 3 support. The device gets a 12.1-inch WQXGA (1600x2560 pixels) TFT LCD screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate, IMAX Enhanced certification, and 600-nits peak brightness. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, with up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 10,050mAh battery with 35W fast-charging.

It offers 4K video recording via the rear camera

The HONOR Pad V8 Pro flaunts a 13MP (f/2.0) rear camera, with an LED flash. On the front, it gets a 5MP selfie camera. The device offers 4K video recording via the rear snapper.

HONOR 80 GT, Pad V8 Pro: Pricing and availability

HONOR 80 GT will be available from January 1, 2023. It costs CNY 3,299 (nearly Rs. 39,200) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800) for its 12GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB variants, respectively. The Pad V8 Pro goes on sale starting December 30 at CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 30,880), CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,445), and CNY 3,299 (nearly Rs. 39,200) for 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively.