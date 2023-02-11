OPPO Find N2 Flip to debut globally on February 15
Tech giant OPPO has announced that its Find N2 Flip foldable will make its global debut on February 15. It is already available in China. The device has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, a 50MP primary camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery. Rivals like Samsung and Motorola are in for some big competition.
Why does this story matter?
- The Find N2 Flip is OPPO's first-ever clamshell foldable phone and offers the perfect combination of good looks and features.
- The device takes on rivals such as the Motorola RAZR 2023 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.
- The demand for foldable handsets is increasing worldwide, including in India. OPPO's latest device should be able to capitalize on this demand.
The device has a screen with an adaptive refresh rate
Find N2 Flip has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It flaunts a horizontally aligned, dual rear camera setup, and a secondary display with a taller 17:9 aspect ratio. The device sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) E6 AMOLED main display, with 1,600-nits of peak brightness and a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It packs a 3.26-inch (382x720 pixels) AMOLED cover screen.
It gets a 32MP selfie shooter
The OPPO Find N2 Flip sports a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. On the inner display, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) camera with Auto Focus, for selfies and video calls.
It packs a 4,300mAh battery
The OPPO Find N2 Flip houses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. It is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. Connectivity options on offer include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
OPPO Find N2 Flip: Pricing and availability
OPPO will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Find N2 Flip in India at the time of its launch. However, for reference, the device carries a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 71,100) in China.