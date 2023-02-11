Technology

OPPO Find N2 Flip to debut globally on February 15

OPPO Find N2 Flip to debut globally on February 15

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 11, 2023, 01:24 pm 2 min read

OPPO Find N2 Flip is already available in China (Photo credit: OPPO)

Tech giant OPPO has announced that its Find N2 Flip foldable will make its global debut on February 15. It is already available in China. The device has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, a 50MP primary camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery. Rivals like Samsung and Motorola are in for some big competition.

Why does this story matter?

The Find N2 Flip is OPPO's first-ever clamshell foldable phone and offers the perfect combination of good looks and features.

The device takes on rivals such as the Motorola RAZR 2023 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

The demand for foldable handsets is increasing worldwide, including in India. OPPO's latest device should be able to capitalize on this demand.

The device has a screen with an adaptive refresh rate

Find N2 Flip has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It flaunts a horizontally aligned, dual rear camera setup, and a secondary display with a taller 17:9 aspect ratio. The device sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) E6 AMOLED main display, with 1,600-nits of peak brightness and a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It packs a 3.26-inch (382x720 pixels) AMOLED cover screen.

It gets a 32MP selfie shooter

The OPPO Find N2 Flip sports a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. On the inner display, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) camera with Auto Focus, for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 4,300mAh battery

The OPPO Find N2 Flip houses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. It is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. Connectivity options on offer include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

OPPO Find N2 Flip: Pricing and availability

OPPO will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Find N2 Flip in India at the time of its launch. However, for reference, the device carries a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 71,100) in China.