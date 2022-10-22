Technology

Garmin VENU SQ 2 series launched in India: Check features

The Garmin VENU SQ 2 and VENU SQ 2 Music Edition models come in three colorways each

Garmin has introduced the VENU SQ 2 series of smartwatches, including the standard VENU SQ 2 and VENU SQ 2 Music Edition models, in India. Priced at Rs. 27,990 and Rs. 33,490, respectively, both will go on sale starting October 28 via online and offline stores. The wearables offer an AMOLED screen, all-day health monitoring, fitness tracking, and up to 12 days of backup.

India's wearables market has experienced double-digit growth in Q1 2022, with shipments crossing 13.9 million units.

Thanks to a strong push from brands, consumers are encouraged to upgrade and spend more on watches with new-age features.

In such a scenario, Garmin has also released its latest smartwatches that take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 line-up and Apple Watch Series8.

The Garmin VENU SQ 2 series is equipped with a squircle dial with curved edges and two functional, right-mounted push buttons. It comes with 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatches feature a 1.41-inch AMOLED screen. They measure 11.1mm in thickness and tip the scales at just 38g. The wearables sport an aluminum frame and come in three color options each.

The Garmin VENU SQ 2 series offers a range of 24x7 health monitoring features. The wearables come with round-the-clock heart rate tracking, a SpO2 monitor, VO2 Max, a stress monitor, a respiration rate tracker, a hydration reminder, a female health monitor, and more. The watches are equipped with built-in GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. They offer up to 12 days of usage per charge.

The Garmin VENU SQ 2 series is offered in standard and Music Edition models. The former bears a price tag of Rs. 27,990, whereas the latter costs Rs. 33,490. Both smartwatches will be available for purchase via leading online and offline stores starting October 28.