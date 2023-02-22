Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for February 22: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 22, 2023, 10:11 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer action-adventure game. It was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company. What makes the game all the more interesting is the exclusive bonuses that are provided on a daily basis. These additional in-game items can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The latter is currently banned in India.

The improved visuals, enhanced gameplay, frequent updates, and the free rewards redemption program have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

Despite being limited to Android, the game has clocked over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers

There are a few rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. The codes can only be redeemed via the official games rewards redemption website, within 12-18 hours after release. Each player can claim multiple codes but each redeemable code is valid only once.

The codes unlock free access to several in-game items

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide free access to a wide variety of in-game items. These include costumes, diamonds, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more.

Here are the codes for February 22

Check out the codes for today i.e. February 22. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FE11-NJN5-YS3E, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, V6AC-LKZK-UD1N. WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E, B6IY-CTNH-APV3, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-WFNP-P956, 8F3O-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF11-9MB3-PFA5. SARG-886A-V5GR, MCPT-ENXZ-E4TA, ZYPP-YWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9. FE11-HHGC-GK3B, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box, and tap on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.