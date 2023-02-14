Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for February 14: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 14, 2023, 10:12 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with aesthetic upgrades in September 2021. The game quickly rose to prominence in India's Android ecosystem, amassing over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store in a very less time. Now, to retain the user base, the developers provide redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to collect some free in-game stuff. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX with friends is a thrilling journey, but what makes it more exciting is the rewards redemption program, which allows players to access a variety of supplies.

Those who prefer not to purchase in-game items with real money can use the codes to collect free gifts.

The extra bonuses can enhance the gaming performance and rankings of the players on the scoreboard.

Each code is redeemable only once per player

To use the Free Fire MAX codes, there are a few guidelines that must be followed. Use the codes within 12 to 18 hours of release. They can be redeemed through the official redemption page only by players on the Indian servers. Despite the fact that players can claim multiple codes in a single sitting, they can use each code only once.

Individuals can access these in-game items for free

The Free Fire MAX's redeemable codes allow players to access a range of in-game items for free. The extensive list includes diamonds, outfits, pets, armor, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, skins, etc. These items help in improving the gaming experience.

Check out the codes for February 14

Here are the codes for today, i.e., February 14: V427-K98R-UCHZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2.

The codes can be redeemed by following these steps

Visit Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption website at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log into your account using your registered Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials. Now, you enter a code into the text field and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." After each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the game's notification/mail panel.