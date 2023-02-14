Technology

Why POCO X5 Pro is better than Realme 10 Pro+

Why POCO X5 Pro is better than Realme 10 Pro+

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 14, 2023, 03:10 am 3 min read

The POCO X5 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ pack a 5,000mAh battery

POCO's recently introduced X5 Pro has now gone on sale in India starting at Rs. 22,999. The phone packs a range of exciting goodies, and probably spoils the party for the Realme 10 Pro+ which got hype for its curved display. However, which phone offers a better deal? Is it the POCO X5 Pro or the Realme 10 Pro+? Let's find out.

The Realme 10 Pro+ has a curved display

The POCO X5 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ sport a punch-hole cut-out, with side-facing and in-display fingerprint scanners, respectively. The Realme model enjoys a curved display. It also has a marginally higher screen-to-body ratio (93.65% v/s 86.80%) than POCO X5 Pro. The X5 Pro has a full-width blacked-out rectangular camera module. The 10 Pro+ gets circular cut-outs for rear sensors.

The POCO X5 Pro gets Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection

X5 Pro gets a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 900-nits brightness, and 240Hz sampling rate. The 10 Pro+ flaunts a 6.70-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 800-nits maximum brightness, and 360Hz response rate. The 10 Pro+ offers higher PWM dimming (2160Hz v/s 1920Hz) than X5 Pro. However, the latter gets Dolby Vision and Gorilla Glass 5.

Both phones offer a 108MP primary camera

The POCO X5 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ house a 108MP (f/1.9 v/s f/1.75) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, they feature a 16MP (f/2.4 v/s f/2.45) selfie camera.

The Realme 10 Pro+ boots Android 13

The POCO X5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 14. The Realme 10 Pro+ houses a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. it is offered in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants. It ships with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. Under the hood, both devices pack a 5,000mAh battery which supports 67W fast-charging.

How much do they cost?

The POCO X5 Pro is now up for grabs at Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB/128GB model. Its 8GB/256GB trim costs Rs. 24,999. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on both models using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The Realme 10 Pro+ bears a price tag of Rs. 24,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999 for its 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB, units respectively.

POCO X5 Pro v/s Realme 10 Pro+: Which is better?

POCO's latest offering outperforms its Realme counterpart in terms of pricing. After applying the bank discount, X5 Pro becomes cheaper by Rs. 4,000 compared to the 10 Pro+, for the same base configuration. Additionally, it gets a comparatively capable processor, higher brightness, Dolby Vision, and Corning's protection. If the 2.5D display and OS version don't make much difference to you, go for X5 Pro.