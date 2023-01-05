Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 5

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 05, 2023

Free Fire MAX is only accessible to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that was released in September 2021. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide exclusive rewards every day which include diamonds, pets, loot crates, costumes, weapons, and royale vouchers. These additional in-game items can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is available only to Android users in India. It is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

The game has amassed a sizeable fanbase and has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The frequent updates, free rewards redemption program, and engaging gameplay have contributed to the game's popularity.

Each redeem code is valid only once

Players have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes have to be accessed within a period of 12 to 18 hours. The codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website. Users can claim multiple codes but each code is valid only once.

Here are the codes for January 5

Check out the codes for today i.e. January 5. SARG-886A-V5GR, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E. FE11-DAKX-4WHV, FF10-617K-GUF9, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-HHGC-GK3B. FF11-9MB3-PFA5, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, MCPT-ENXZ-F4TA, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FF11-WFNP-P956, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5.

How to redeem the codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and tap on "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.