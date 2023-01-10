Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 10: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 10, 2023, 10:31 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is only available to Android gamers in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game. It allows individuals to compete against others on the battleground to enhance their leaderboard standings. The game lets gamers acquire a range of useful items that they can purchase using real money. However, players who don't want to spend resources can use redeemable codes to get free access to in-game items.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has achieved great success in India's Android ecosystem, post-release in September 2021.

The game's improved visuals, frequent updates, and rewards redemption system have all contributed to its popularity. It has recently surpassed 100 million downloads.

To appreciate players, the game developers release redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing individuals to grab a variety of exciting goodies for free.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

The Free Fire MAX codes must be redeemed in accordance with a few simple guidelines. Only the individuals using the Indian servers are eligible to use the codes. Players can access multiple codes in a single sitting, but they are only permitted one use per code. The codes should be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption page within 12-18 hours.

Here are the codes for January 10

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. January 10 can help unlock reward points, combat equipment, skins, in-game weapons, and more. The bonuses will help improve the gaming experience on the battleground. Check out the codes below. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2.

What are the steps to redeem codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, sign in to your account using your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code, click on "Confirm," and then press "Ok." You can pick up the associated reward from your in-game mail section following each successful redemption.