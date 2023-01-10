Technology

Razer launches $300 webcam boasting Sony's 1/1.2-inch 4K camera sensor

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 10, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Kiyo Pro Ultra has a twist-to-close privacy shutter (Photo credit: Razer)

At CES 2023, consumer electronics brand, Razer introduced a new 4K webcam, named Kiyo Pro Ultra. The device packs a 1/1.2-inch Sony Starvis 2 sensor, which is the "biggest ever sensor in a webcam," claims the brand. It delivers uncompressed 4K videos at 24fps. The webcam is now available for purchase at $299.99 (nearly Rs. 24,700) via the brand's official store and retail channels.

Why does this story matter?

Razer is promising a DSLR-like video output with the Kiyo Pro Ultra.

Along with the high-quality video footage, the brand claims that the webcam allows users to enjoy realistic-looking bokeh effects and strong low-light performance.

With these claims, it raises the bar for rivals like Logitech.

The premium webcam will tempt advanced content creators and live streamers.

The webcam offers a twist-to-close privacy shutter

The Kiyo Pro Ultra is a plug-and-play device, resembling a DSLR in looks, with 82- to 72-degree field-of-view. It shares the design details with the Kiyo Pro from 2021. However, the webcam comes with a twist-to-close privacy shutter. Additionally, it is equipped with an omnidirectional microphone. The device's features can be customized using Synapse, which is the webcam's companion app for PCs.

Synapse allows various customizations for Kiyo Pro Ultra

If you, as a user, want to customize your Kiyo Pro Ultra's settings, you can use the companion app, Synapse. It will let you tweak the digital zoom and enable the AI face-tracking feature. It also allows customizations for shutter speed, exposure, and responsiveness.

The device gets onboard memory for storage

The Kiyo Pro Ultra boasts a 1/1.2-inch Sony Starvis 2 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The webcam allows natural-looking bokeh footage, while also offering solid low-light performance. It delivers uncompressed 4K video at 24fps and also captures 1440p footage at 30fps. With HDR mode turned on, it can deliver 1080p videos at 60fps/30fps. The device gets onboard memory for storage purposes.

Kiyo Pro Ultra: Price and availability

In the US, Razer has made the Kiyo Pro Ultra available for purchase via its official website and partner retail channels. The webcam bears a hefty price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,700).