Free Fire MAX codes for February 18: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 18, 2023, 10:11 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that was released with improved visuals in September 2021. The game received a huge response from India's Android ecosystem, amassing more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store in a limited timeframe. Now, as a gesture of appreciation, the creators allow individuals to unlock several in-game rewards using redeemable codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program makes the in-game experience more amazing by allowing individuals to access a variety of supplies without needing to pay a single penny.

Those who are unwilling to spend resources to get the collectibles can use the redeemable codes to obtain them for free.

The additional bonuses help players perform better on the battlefield and move up the leaderboard.

Each code can be redeemed once per player

When using the Free Fire MAX codes, there are a few basic guidelines to remember. The codes should be redeemed within 12 to 18 hours of release. The players are allowed to claim multiple codes in one sitting, but they are permitted to use each code just once. The codes can be accessed via the redemption webpage only by players on Indian servers.

Here are the codes for February 18

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., February 18 can help unlock bonuses including reward points, protective gear, royale vouchers, loot crates, outfits, diamonds, skins, and more. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3 FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6 EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Visit (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Access your account using the registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK login credentials. Enter a code into the text field and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok" to continue. After each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the related reward from the game's notification panel.

If not Free Fire MAX, you may try these alternatives

If Free Fire MAX isn't your cup of tea, you may try other battle royale games that offer a somewhat similar kind of experience. The list includes BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and New State Mobile.