Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 25

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 25

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 25, 2023, 10:16 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a battle royale game. It was released by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company, in September 2021. In order to eliminate monotony, the creators of the game provide an extensive range of additional in-game items daily. These exclusive rewards can be accessed for free using redeemable codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The latter is currently banned in India.

The former is available only on Android and has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The game has amassed a massive fanbase in India owing to its strategies which include frequent updates, and the free rewards redemption program.

The codes expire 12-18 hours after release

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. Each player can claim as many codes as they wish to but each redeemable code is valid only once. The alphanumeric redeemable codes expire within 12 to 18 hours after release. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website.

Codes provide free access to several in-game collectibles

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide access to a wide range of in-game items, which include diamonds, pets, costumes, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more.

Here are the codes for January 25

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for today ie. January 25. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55. E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2. V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and tap on "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.