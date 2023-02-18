Technology

WhatsApp is releasing a photo shortcut for desktop client

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 18, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

WhatsApp is working on new features to compete with Telegram

WhatsApp is rolling out a photo/video shortcut to beta users on the desktop version of the app. This option is a part of the Windows 2.2306.2.0 update. The Meta-owned app is also working on bringing the communities feature to WhatsApp Business. This option is currently being developed and will be made available via a future update of the app. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The popular messaging app is leaving no stone unturned to enhance the user experience.

The WhatsApp Communities feature, which makes it easier to manage related groups, will now have a wider reach across the platform. The feature was released in November 2022 on the customer app.

A feature that enables users to share photos in their original quality is also in the works.

The media shared via the shortcut will be compressed

According to WABetaInfo, the photo/video shortcut has been incorporated under the share toggle and is available in both personal and group chats. The newly added functionality is not only quick but also makes it easier to directly share media files via Whatsapp. However, do take note that the photos and videos that are being shared will be compressed so that they occupy lesser space.

There are other media-sharing options as well

This functionality is currently being rolled out to beta users on the desktop version. There are other media-sharing options as well. You can drag and drop media or use the "File" option, but the photos and videos will be sent across as documents.

Communities feature for WhatsApp Business is under development

The company is also planning to release the Communities feature on WhatsApp Business. However, it is currently under development. This option will be available right within the app menu. When you access the "Communities" feature, you will be able to see the list of all the communities you have created and which you are a part of, including subgroups and community announcement groups.

WhatsApp is also working on an in-app notification banner

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on an in-app notification banner to alert users about the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size. This is a part of the beta iOS 23.3.0.76 update and will be made available soon.