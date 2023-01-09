Business

Meet Vikas Purohit, Meta's new global business group head

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 09, 2023, 06:49 pm 2 min read

Vikas Purohit was the former CEO of Tata CLiQ

Meta has appointed Vikas Purohit, the former Tata CLiQ CEO, as the Director of Global Business Group in India. He will be in charge of spearheading the company's relationship with advertisers and businesses in the country. Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, the company's Director and Head of Ads Business in India. His appointment comes amid Meta's falling ad revenue.

He will lead Meta's relationship with brands and agencies

Purohit will lead Meta's strategy when it comes to the country's "leading brands and agencies to drive Meta's revenue growth across key channels in India," said Meta in a statement. His role also involves partnering with media and creative ecosystems to accelerate the adoption of digital tools by advertisers and agencies. Meta's business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions will report to Purohit.

He is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore

Purohit studied at St. Paul's Senior Secondary School in Udaipur before joining the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi in 1996. After obtaining a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, he enrolled in the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Purohit was the head of Amazon Fashion

Purohit began his career as a management trainee at the Aditya Birla Group in 2002. He then moved on to Tommy Hilfiger to head business operations. He has also worked as Reliance's head of retail and Amazon Fashion's director and head. In 2016, he became the COO of Tata CLiQ. Two years later, he was promoted to the role of CEO.

Purohit will enable businesses and support economic growth: Srinivas

Welcoming Purohit, Srinivas said, "I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country."