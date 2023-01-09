Business

Goldman Sachs to fire 3,200 employees this week

Goldman Sachs will begin laying off employees this Wednesday

Banking and investment giant Goldman Sachs is gearing up for one of its biggest rounds of job cuts. The company is planning to eliminate around 3,200 roles, as per Bloomberg. Last month, it was reported that the firm plans to cut 4,000 jobs or 8% of its total workforce. At the end of the third quarter, Goldman had 49,100 employees.

Why does this story matter?

This week, Goldman Sachs will join the long list of companies that have decided to recalibrate their workforce to suit the post-pandemic world. It will be the first major financial firm in a list dominated by tech giants.

The company engaged in a hiring spree and scaled its consumer business during the pandemic, which has now forced it to make some necessary cuts.

Investment banking and consumer divisions likely to be most affected

Per Reuters, the layoff process would begin on Wednesday. The job cuts are expected to affect most major divisions of the bank. However, the investment banking division of the firm is expected to be the most impacted. The company's consumer banking is another area most likely to be hard hit. The financial giant recently decided to scale back plans for Markus, its direct-to-consumer unit.

New job cuts will be in addition to annual layoffs

Goldman Sachs is no stranger to cutting jobs. The company has an annual job-cutting program, which was put on hold for two years due to the pandemic. In September last year, it was brought back. The firm usually trims 1-5% of its staff through that program. However, the new cuts will be in addition to that.

Institutional banks have been affected by slowdown in corporate dealmaking

Goldman Sachs decision to cull its workforce does not come as a surprise, especially considering the slowdown in corporate dealmaking. Institutional banks have suffered due to this. In 2022, investment banking fees nearly halved, while the total value of mergers and acquisitions fell by 37%. Total equity capital market transactions executed by banks were also at their lowest since the early 2000s.