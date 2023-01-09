Business

Sensex climbs 847 points, Nifty settles above 18,100 mark

Sensex climbs 847 points, Nifty settles above 18,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 09, 2023, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.85% to close at 8,826.95 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 1.39% to 60,747.31 points, the Nifty jumped 1.34% to 18,101.2 points. The midcap indices reflected the broader market trend, showing a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.85% to close at 8,826.95 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 2.75%, 1.66%, and 1.41%, respectively. The top stock gainers were M&M, HCL Tech, and TCS, which climbed 3.47%, 3.31%, and 3.25%, respectively. Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, and Grasim lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.09%, 1.17%, and 0.54%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.45% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.45% to close at Rs. 82.35 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.61% to Rs. 56,082, while that of silver futures climbed 0.56% to Rs. 69,543. The crude oil future prices surged by $1.92, or 2.57% to $76.59 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.58%, 1.89%, and 0.59% to settle at 3,176.08 points, 21,388.34 points, and 25,973.85 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 2.56% to 10,569.29 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $17,248.57, up 0.26% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 0.48% and is trading at $1,316.73. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $279.06 (0.72% up), and $0.3277 (1.04% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07598, up 1.23% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.