Technology

WhatsApp feature alert: High-quality photo sharing coming to desktop soon

WhatsApp feature alert: High-quality photo sharing coming to desktop soon

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 12, 2023, 03:44 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp will allow users to share either high quality or compressed images

WhatsApp will soon allow users to share photos in their original quality on the desktop app. If you usually avoid sharing images via the Meta-owned platform, you won't have to do that in the near future. The feature is currently under development and will be released via a beta update soon. It is also in the works for WhatsApp's Android beta app.

Why does this story matter?

Sharing images on WhatsApp is a seamless process but the messaging platform's image compression, which occurs when sending pictures, is a big drawback.

While some head to Google Drive, others simply switch to apps like Telegram for sharing images in an uncompromised resolution.

However, thanks to the upcoming functionality, users won't have to be concerned about their photographs losing quality when sending them.

You will be allowed to share high-quality or compressed images

The ability to share images in high resolution will be accessible from the drawing editor. A button to select the photo quality will be displayed adjacent to the crop icon. Using that, users will be able to choose whether they want to share pictures in high quality or in a compressed format. The latter will be set as the default option.

The new feature will improve the user experience

WhatsApp's ability to allow sending photos in a lossless format will be a significant update that will enhance the user experience when transferring images. At the moment, the messaging platform compresses all shared images, reducing their file size and quality. Using the upcoming feature, users will be allowed to send photographs in their original quality, maintaining their original resolution and clarity.

It will soon be introduced for the desktop beta app

The ability to send photos in their original quality on WhatsApp is currently under development. It will be released in a future update of the desktop beta app, followed by a broader rollout at a later date.

WhatsApp recently introduced two new features on iOS beta

Recently, WhatsApp introduced a new video mode on the iOS beta app, which lets users switch to the video mode and start recording with just a tap, eliminating the long press-and-hold functionality. The messaging platform now also allows users to share up to 100 media files simultaneously, including images and videos. Both features are currently available on WhatsApp beta for iOS.