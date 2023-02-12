Technology

Sweet Deal: Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs. 29,000

The iPhone 12 is equipped with dual stereo speakers and microphones

The iPhone 12 is selling with massive discounts and exchange offers via Flipkart, as a part of the retailer's Flip Heart Days sale. If you want to make this Valentine's week memorable for someone special of yours, gift them this premium phone, instead of choosing a traditional surprise. With Flipkart's amazing deal, you can get the iPhone 12 for just Rs. 29,000. Here's how.

The iPhone 12 is one of the best-performing handsets, thanks to its high-resolution OLED screen, robust cameras, and potent chipset.

Even though Apple introduced the phone a few years ago, it is still a great pick if you want a 5G-enabled iOS device without going overboard.

Taking it into consideration makes even more sense, especially with the deal we have found for you.

The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 59,900 for its 64GB storage model on Flipkart. However, it is currently retailing at Rs. 53,999. Additionally, Rs. 2,000 instant discount is applicable for transactions via HDFC Bank cards. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 23,000 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone. Collectively, these offers reduce the device's price to just Rs. 28,999.

The iPhone 12 sports a notch for the selfie camera and Face ID gadgetry. It gets slim bezels, an aluminum frame, Ceramic Shield protection, and IP68-rated dust/water resistance. The device boasts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, HDR10, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. It comes with an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints.

On the rear, the iPhone 12 has a dual camera arrangement, which houses a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) main snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic chip, which comes paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone ships with iOS 15, and draws fuel from a 2,815mAh battery that supports 20W wired and 15W wireless charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Lightning port.