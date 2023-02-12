Technology

Xiaomi India introduces Student Plus program: Here's how to apply

Xiaomi India introduces Student Plus program: Here's how to apply

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 12, 2023, 01:09 pm 2 min read

Students get up to 50% discount on services (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has announced its Student Plus program in India. It allows an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 to students on Xiaomi products along with 50% off on all protection and extended warranty plans. The benefits can be availed on Xiaomi's Mi Store app. However, individuals need to first verify their account information in the UNiDAYS portal. Here's the complete process.

Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi's Student Plus program allows students to enjoy discounts and other benefits when purchasing the brand's products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more.

The company's association with UNiDAYS helps it confirm each student's identity and provides them instant access to several consumer electronics items at a more attractive price.

The program will help Xiaomi rack up quite a few sales in India.

How does the UNiDAYS portal work?

UNiDAYS is a discount-focused website, which allows students across the world to sign up and avail exclusive offers on a range of products from top brands including Apple. Students can register with UNiDAYS for free in order to receive special deals on goods and services. The site benefits school kids and individuals pursuing higher education or undertaking apprenticeships, traineeships, and professional placements.

Student Plus program includes these offers

Xiaomi's Student Plus program provides access to various offers on the brand's in-house products. Individuals can get up to 40% off on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones and tablets, up to 45% off on laptops, and up to 70% off on lifestyle products. It also covers protection plans, including Mi Protect, Extended Warranty, and Complete Protect, all of which are discounted by 50%.

Here's how to sign-up and avail the benefits

First, install and open the Mi Store app on your iOS or Android device. Head over to the Student Plus program page. Register yourself as a student on UNiDAYS, following which a promo code will be generated. Collect it from the portal's offer page. Switch back to the Mi Store app, add a product to your cart, and apply the coupon code during checkout.

Here are some Xiaomi/Redmi products covered under the program

The Student Plus program is applicable to Xiaomi Pad 5, 12 Pro, and 11 series including 11T Pro, 11i, and 11 Lite NE. The Redmi devices covered under the program include Redmi Pad, Note 12 line-up, K50i, Redmi 10, 10A, and Note 11 handsets including Note 11, 11 Prime, 11T, 11 Pro+, and 11 SE. Offers are also applicable to several Mi/Xiaomi Notebook laptops.