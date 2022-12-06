Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple MacBook Air M1 available with Rs. 21,000 discount

The MacBook Air with M1 chip is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports

Apple's MacBook Air with an M1 chip is retailing with a discount of Rs. 20,910 in India on the online shopping portal Croma. The M1-backed MacBook Air has the processing power to effectively handle your intensive tasks including professional-level video editing and gaming, while also being energy efficient. If you have been on the fence to buy it, grab it now.

Everything to know about the deal

The MacBook Air M1 bears a price tag of Rs. 99,900 on Apple's official website, for its 8GB/256GB configuration. However, the device is available for purchase on Croma at just Rs. 88,990. Additionally, buyers with HDFC Bank Credit Cards can avail Rs. 10,000 instant discounts on full-swipe and EMI transactions. Collectively, these offers make the device cheaper by Rs. 20,910.

MacBook Air M1: Let's have a quick recap of specifications

The MacBook Air M1 sports an aluminum body, narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad, and a Touch ID sensor. It weighs 1.29kg. It boasts a 13.3-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) Retina display with a 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 227ppi pixel density, 400 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology. The laptop is offered in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold colors.

It includes Dolby Atmos-powered speakers

For I/O, the MacBook Air M1 houses two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It is equipped with Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers and a 720p FaceTime camera.

The device offers up to 2TB of storage

The MacBook Air M1 draws power from an Apple M1 chip, which comes paired with up to 16GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of onboard SSD storage. The laptop runs on macOS Big Sur. Under the hood, it houses a 49.9Wh battery that delivers up to 18 hours of usage per charge and has support for 30W fast charging.