Flipkart offers metaverse shopping experience with Flipverse

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 17, 2022, 05:24 pm 2 min read

Flipverse has been developed in partnership with eDAO (Photo credit: Flipkart)

How to spice up your online shopping experience? Flipkart has a solution - shop in metaverse. The e-commerce giant has launched Flipverse, a metaverse-based interactive and virtual shopping platform, in partnership with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm. Flipkart's metaverse offering is still in the pilot stage. It is being launched now to pique interest among consumers during the festive season.

As Indians spend more than ever during this festival season, Flipkart has decided to play its part in making the shopping experience a memorable one.

Flipverse, its web3 offering, is expected to be a game changer for the company in the future.

If successful, the e-commerce giant will be able to mount an even bigger challenge against the market leader and rival Amazon.

Flipverse Flipverse is a gamified, interactive, and immersive experience

Flipverse, a portmanteau of Flipkart and metaverse, is a space where customers can shop in a realistic virtual world. The Walmart-backed company is offering a gamified, interactive, and immersive shopping experience on Flipverse. Customers will be able to earn Supercoins (loyalty points) and digital collectives with their purchases. They will also have access to several casual games.

Brands Partnering brands will have virtual stores in Flipverse

On Flipverse, customers will have access to a number of brands, including Puma, Nivea, Noise, Lavie, Tokyo Talkies, Campus, Ajmal Perfumes, and Himalaya. These brands will set up virtual stores in Flipverse. Users will be able to navigate the metaverse in personalized avatars and have an interesting experience while exploring various brands.

Official words Immersive technologies is the future of shopping: Flipkart

"The idea is to have millions of users experience Flipverse and open the doors to the future of shopping," said Flipkart. "The future growth of e-commerce will be influenced by the immersive technologies of today, and Metaverse is one of the significant revolutions in this arena with immense potential," said Naren Ravula, Flipkart's VP of Product Strategy and Deployment.

eDAO Flipverse is developed with eDAO's pioneering web3 stack

Flipverse has been developed with eDAO's web3 stack. It is far from perfect and is in an experimental stage. Users will be able to access Flipverse's pilot from Flipkart's Android app. "Flipverse can unlock much value over time, but for Diwali, we simply optimized for delight," said Anand Venkateswaran, CEO of eDAO. We can expect more advanced versions of Flipverse in the future.