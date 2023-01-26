Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 26: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 26, 2023, 10:21 am 2 min read

The game is currently available for Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. It is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India. What makes it even more interesting is the extensive range of additional in-game items that are provided daily. These rewards can be accessed for free by using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Vietnamese gaming company 111 Dots Studio released Free Fire MAX in September 2021. The game is currently available only on the Android platform in India and has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The game has accumulated a massive fanbase in India because of the engaging gameplay, regular updates, improved visuals, and free rewards program.

The redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release

There are a few rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can claim as many codes as they wish but each code is valid only once. The alphanumeric redeem codes will expire 12-18 hours after release. The redeemable codes can only be accessed via the game's official rewards redemption website.

Check out the codes for January 26

Here are the codes for today i.e. January 26. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT. XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. 4ST1Z-TBE2-RP9, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, B3G7-A22T-WDR7X.

The redeem codes provide free access to several in-game items

The free redeem codes in Free Fire MAX unlock access to an extensive range of in-game items, such as costumes, weapons, pets, skins, diamonds, reward points, protective gear, loot crates, royale vouchers, and more.

How to redeem the codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and tap on "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.