Who owns most centuries against India across formats?

The five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India concluded with a 2-2 draw. The thrilling series was dominated by several impactful batting performances. While Indian captain Shubman Gill led the run tally, as many as three English batters scored in excess of 450 runs. Joe Root broke a tone of records, extending his international century tally against India to 16.

#1 Joe Root: 16 centuries Root concluded the India series with 537 runs at an average of 67.12. His tally includes 3 tons. During the series, Root became the second player to amass more than 15 centuries against India across formats. Apart from his 13 Test tons, Root has also hit three centuries against India in ODI cricket. The former England captain owns 4,395 international runs against the side.

#2 Steve Smith: 16 centuries At The Oval, Root equaled Aussie ace Steve Smith, who also owns 16 tons against India across formats. He has racked up 3,968 runs versus India at 52.21 from 83 international innings. In Tests, Smith has clocked 2,356 runs against India at 58.90 (100s: 11, 50s: 5). Notably, 1,383 of Smith's runs have come in ODIs at 53.19 (100s: 5, 50s: 7).

Do you know? Most Test tons against India Root has the most centuries against India in Test cricket. He owns 13 tons and 12 half-centuries against the side. Smith is the only other player with more than 10 Test tons against India.