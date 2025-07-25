Joe Root equals Kumar Sangakkara with 38th Test hundred: Stats

England legend Joe Root has hit his 38th hundred in Test cricket . With this century, he has become the joint fourth-highest centurion, equaling Kumar Sangakkara. Root attained the mark on Day 3 of the 4th Test in Manchester between England and India. Root resumed the day on an unbeaten 11 and has since then batted well to defy the visitors.

Knock Sensational Root adds century-plus stand alongside Pope England started Day 3 on 225/2 with Root batting alongside Ollie Pope. The duo helped England reach 332/2 at lunch on Day 3. Root was unscathed on 63 and Pope was batting on 71. After lunch, Washington Sundar broke a 144-run stand between the two. Root continued to hold his end and get crucial runs. He has also added 50-plus runs alongside Ben Stokes.

Tons Root equals Sanga and hammers 12th ton versus India Root reached his hundred off 178 balls. His knock has been laced with 11 fours. As mentioned, Root now owns the joint fourth-most tons in Tests. He is behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45) and Ricky Ponting (41) in terms of centuries. This was Root's 12th century versus India. He has surpassed Steve Smith to become the highest centurion against Team India.

Runs Root becomes third-highest run-getter in Tests Earlier on Day 3, Root went past the Test run tallies of legendary players Kallis (South Africa) and Rahul Dravid (India). With this, he became the third-highest run-scorer in Test history. Root accomplished this milestone with his 31st run. Kallis and Dravid hammered 13,289 and 13,288 runs respectively in their Test careers.

Do you know? 2nd century and 1,000 Test runs in Manchester for Root With his 22nd run, Root also completed 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, Manchester. Before this game, he had 978 runs at an incredible average of 65.20 here. He now owns two tons and seven half-centuries in Manchester.

Vs IND 9th century vs India on home soil for Root Root is closing in on 3,200 runs versus India in Tests. As mentioned, he has hit his 12th century and also owns 12 fifties against the Asian side. At home, Root owns over 1,925 runs versus India at an average of over 74. He has slammed his 9th century vs India at home (50s: 6).

Do you know? 23rd hundred for Root at home Root has hammered his 23rd Test hundred in England. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the joint-most for a batter in home Tests alongside Ponting, Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene. Root owns 7,150-plus runs at home with 23 tons and 33 fifties.

Information England have surpassed 400 runs After bowling India out for 358 in the 1st innings, England have taken a significant lead, having surpassed 400 runs for the loss of just 4 wickets. India are in trouble and could lose the series in Manchester, being 2-1 down.