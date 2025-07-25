Viktor Gyokeres jets off to London for Arsenal medical: Details

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres for a fee of £63.8 million. The 27-year-old forward is on his way to London with his agent as he is set to undergo a medical. This will help him complete his transfer before joining the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Asia. The Gunners will pay a guaranteed fee of £55.1 million and add-ons worth up to £8.7 million as part of this deal, which has been in the works for over a week now.

Information Gyokeres and his agent Hasan Cetinkaya on way to London As per Fabrizio Romano, Gyokeres and his agent Hasan Cetinkaya are on their way to London. The player is set for Arsenal medical as he only wanted to join Mikel Arteta's side. Cetinkaya played a key role to waive his commission to help his client to sign for Arsenal.

Gyökeres, set for Arsenal medical as he only wanted to join them.



Here with Cetinkaya, key to waive his commission to help his client to sign for the club he wanted.



Bonus structure Breakdown of the add-ons As per Sky Sports News, Sporting Lisbon will get £1.09 million for every 20 matches Gyokeres plays for Arsenal, up to a maximum of £4.36 million. The Portuguese club will also receive £430,000 for every 20 goals/assists he provides, up to a total of £873,000. Each time Arsenal qualify for the Champions League, Sporting Lisbon will get an additional payment of £873,000 (up to a maximum of £3.5 million).

Agent's waiver Agent waives his commission To expedite the transfer talks, Gyokeres's agent waived his commission of around £5.6 million. The breakthrough in negotiations came earlier this week after Sporting Lisbon took their time analyzing the contracts on Thursday. They are confident that they will receive the full amount as the add-ons are deemed easily achievable.

Career highlights Gyokeres has been on a scoring spree After joining Sporting Lisbon from Coventry City for around £20 million in 2023, Gyokeres has been on a scoring spree. He has scored an incredible 97 goals in just 102 matches during his two seasons in Portugal. Last season alone, he netted an impressive 54 goals across competitions, including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League. This transfer marks Gyokeres's return to English football after stints with Brighton & Hove Albion and Coventry City.

Do you know? Gyokeres is expected to wear the no. 14 shirt According to The Athletic, Gyokeres is expected to wear the no. 14 shirt at Arsenal. The no. 14 shirt was made iconic by the club's record goalscorer Thierry Henry.