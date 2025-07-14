Arsenal close in on Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres: Details here

Arsenal FC are on the verge of finalizing a deal to sign Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon. The two clubs have been in talks for over a week, with discussions now at an advanced stage. As per a report in BBC, the Gunners's latest offer for the 27-year-old is worth around €70 million (£60 million) including add-ons. And agreement is said to be close between Arsenal and Sporting. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano said that Arsenal are willing to get closer to €70m plus €10m add-ons which Sporting want.

Contract details Gyokeres has agreed to a 5-year contract with the Gunners The report adds that Gyokeres has already agreed to a five-year contract with Arsenal. Once the finer details of the club-to-club agreement are finalized, the formalities of his transfer will be completed quickly. The forward's potential move comes after Arsenal's initial interest in RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko hit a roadblock earlier this month. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta had flown to Lisbon toward the end of last week to lead negotiations with the Portuguese club.

Negotiation efforts Gyokeres faces disciplinary action from Sporting On July 13, it was reported that the striker is facing disciplinary action from Sporting Lisbon after missing his pre-season training deadline. As per Sky Sports News, the Sweden international was expected to join the squad by 5pm local time on Saturday. Sporting were considering fining Gyokeres unless he can provide a valid reason for his absence such as medical issues or an approved extended leave.

Performance history Gyokeres scored 54 goals in 52 appearances last season Despite the ongoing disciplinary issue, Gyokeres has been a key player for Sporting. He scored an impressive 54 goals in 52 appearances last season and has netted 97 times in 102 matches over two seasons in Portugal. His stellar performance helped Sporting clinch two league titles during his tenure with the club.