Milos Kerkez: Decoding the stats of Liverpool's new £40m signing

Liverpool completed the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez for a fee of £40 million. The 21-year-old defender has signed a five-year contract at Anfield. In the ongoing summer transfer window, Liverpool have already signed the likes of Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m from Bayer Leverkusen and his club-mate Florian Wirtz for a British-record £116m (including add-ons). Here we decode the key stats of Kerkez.

Player's statement It's a real honor to play for Liverpool, says Kerkez Kerkez expressed his happiness about joining Liverpool, calling it a "real honor" and "privilege" to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He said, "I'm just really, really happy and excited." The left-back also revealed his eagerness to start training with his new team and prepare for the upcoming season.

Career trajectory A look at his journey and numbers Kerkez began his senior career at Hungarian side Gyor before a move to Italian club AC Milan. After failing to play for Milan, Kerkez joined Dutch team AZ Alkmaar in January 2022. After making 5 appearances in the 2021-22 season for AZ Alkmaar, he helped the side finish fourth in the Dutch top flight in 2022-23, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 52 appearances. The Eredivisie side also reached the semi-finals of the 2022-23 Europa Conference League. Kerkez joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2023. Across two seasons, he made 74 appearances, scoring twice.

Performance review A look at Kerkez's Premier League stats Kerkez has made 66 Premier League appearances so far. In addition to two goals, he has made six assists. He has also been part of keeping 11 clean sheets. Kerkez has made 99 tackles in addition to making 66 interceptions, 155 clearances and 262 recoveries. He has won 250 duels as well. Kerkez has clocked 34 successful 50/50s. Meanwhile, he has scored one own goal and has 2 errors leading to goal.

PL 2024-25 Breaking down his Premier League 2024-25 season in stats Kerkez played all of Bournemouth's 38 Premier League games last season. He scored two goals and made 5 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Kerkez had 5 shots on target from 11 shots (excluding blocks). He created 35 chances and owned a passing accuracy of 80.44%. He made 52 tackles, completing 5 lay-offs and 22 take-ons. He won 152 duels in addition to making 99 clearances and 45 interceptions. He was part of keeping 9 clean sheets.