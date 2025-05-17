What's the story

Bournemouth's talented defender Dean Huijsen has completed a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid for a fee of £50 million.

The Spanish club quickly struck a deal that allowed Huijsen to terminate his contract with Bournemouth early at the end of the Premier League season.

The player has signed a contract until June 2030. As per Fabrizio Romano, the player's medical was done yesterday in London

The move was strategically made in anticipation of his participation in the Club World Cup.