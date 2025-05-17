Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen secures £50 million move to Real Madrid
What's the story
Bournemouth's talented defender Dean Huijsen has completed a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid for a fee of £50 million.
The Spanish club quickly struck a deal that allowed Huijsen to terminate his contract with Bournemouth early at the end of the Premier League season.
The player has signed a contract until June 2030. As per Fabrizio Romano, the player's medical was done yesterday in London
The move was strategically made in anticipation of his participation in the Club World Cup.
Interest
Huijsen's transfer sparks interest from top clubs
The 20-year-old defender's stellar performance in his breakout season drew a lot of interest from a number of top-tier clubs, including Newcastle United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal.
However, Huijsen had always envisioned a move to Real Madrid.
The young talent wanted a swift agreement so he could focus on helping Bournemouth secure their first-ever European qualification under manager Andoni Iraola.
Background
Huijsen's journey to Real Madrid
Huijsen's journey to Real Madrid is defined by his formative years in Spain, where he represented Malaga's youth team.
Last summer, he joined Bournemouth from Juventus for a fee of £12.6 million.
The Spain international has since made 34 appearances in all competitions this season and netted three goals.
As part of the transfer deal with Real Madrid, Juventus will receive 10% of Huijsen's transfer fee due to a sell-on clause in his Bournemouth contract.