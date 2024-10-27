Lamine Yamal becomes youngest scorer in El Clasico history
Promising Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal has made history by becoming the youngest player to score a goal in El Clasico. He did so during Barcelona's matchweek 11 contest in the La Liga against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Yamal's goal came in the 77th minute of the game. His goal came after Robert Lewandowski flicked Inaki Pena's long ball onto Raphinha. The Brazilian drove in the middle of the pitch and fed Yamal on the right wing. Here's more.
Yamal surpasses Fati and Lopez's records
At 17 years and 106 days, Yamal broke the previous record of Ansu Fati. Fati scored his first El Clasico goal against Real Madrid at 17 years and 358 days. Notably, on October 28, 2023, Yamal became the youngest player to play an El Clasico encounter. He was aged 16 years old and 107 days old.
Yamal's game in numbers
As per Squawka, Yamal had six touches in opposition box and won 5x possession. The Spaniard managed four shots with three of them on target. He also created three chances and won two duels. He won two tackles and scored one goal.
Yamal involved in 11 La Liga goals this season
Yamal has been involved in 11 La Liga goals (G5 A6) this season. Overall, he has 13 goals for the club in all competitions (A14).