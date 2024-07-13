In short Simplifying... In short In the Euro 2024 final, Spain and England are set to clash, with Spain boasting 13 goals and England 7 in the tournament so far.

Euro 2024 final, Spain vs England: Decoding the crunch stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:16 pm Jul 13, 202410:16 pm

What's the story Spain and England square off in the final of the 2024 UEFA European Championship on Sunday. Spain own a 100% win record in this year's edition and start the final as favorites. England cannot be written off, showing more steel and authority as the tournament progressed. Ahead of a blockbuster clash, here we decode the key talking points.

Spain

Spain have scored 13 goals; Dani Olmo is key

Spain topped their group and came out unscathed, posting three wins and three clean sheets. Spain hammered Georgia 4-1 in the round of 16 before taking down hosts Germany (extra-time) and heavyweights France by 2-1 margins in the quarters and semis respectively. Spain have scored 13 goals in addition to conceding three. Dani Olmo has scored three goals and provided two assists for Spain.

England

England have witnessed a tense route

England managed one win and two draws in their group which was enough to see them finish top. In the round of 16, England beat Slovakia 2-1, finding the winner in extra-time. England beat Switzerland via penalties after the match ended 1-1. In the semis, England defeated Netherlands 2-1. England have scored seven goals (conceded four). Harry Kane has scored three goals for England.

ENG stats

Breaking down the key stats of England at Euro 2024

As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), across six matches, England have clocked 44 shots (excluding blocks) with 21 of them on target. England have created 44 chances and smashed the woodwork four times. The Three Lions have attempted 3,929 passes, completing 3,529 of them. They have completed 70 lay-offs. England have completed 55 take-ons in addition to making 72 tackles.

ESP stats

Breaking down the key stats of Spain at Euro 2024

Across six matches, Spain have clocked 80 shots (excluding blocks) with 38 of them on target. Spain have created a whopping 85 chances, smashing the woodwork two times. Spain have attempted 3,492 passes, completing 3,124 of them. They have completed 41 lay-offs. Spain have completed 61 take-ons in addition to making 92 tackles. Spain have completed 1,838 passes in the opposition half (England: 1,870).

Opta stats

3rd meeting between Spain and England at the Euros

This is the third meeting between Spain and England at the European Championship. England have won both their previous games against the Spaniards, including 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the 1996 quarter-final. England have been blunt against Spain, failing to score in three of their four major tournament matches (World Cup + Euros).

Information

Advantage Spain?

Spain have won each of their last three major tournament finals - Euro 2008, Euro 2012 and World Cup 2010. Meanwhile, England lost in the final against Italy in 2020 edition of the European Championship.

Players

Statistical focus on wingers Bukayo Saka and Nico Williams

Bukayo Saka is key for England. The winger owns one goal and has created six chances. Saka has completed 140 passes in the opposition half. He has also completed 14 take-ons. Spain winger Nico Williams owns one goal (1 assist) and two shots on target. He has created 10 chances. Williams has completed 123 passes in the opposition half. He has completed 12 take-ons.

Lamine

17-year-old Lamine Yamal could steal England's thunder

Lamine Yamal is enjoying a defining tournament for Spain. The Barcelona winger has already set records of being the youngest goal-scorer and youngest assist provider in Euros history. Yamal has clocked 12 shots (excluding blocks) with five of them on target. He has scored one goal in addition to making three assists. He has completed 12 take-ons in addition to winning 28 ground duels.