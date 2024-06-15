In brief Simplifying... In brief In the Euro 2024 opener, Germany dominated Scotland with a 5-star performance.

The first half saw goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, and a penalty converted by Kai Havertz after Ryan Porteous was red-carded.

Despite Scotland's efforts in the second half, Germany's Fullkrug and Can scored, with Scotland managing only an own goal by Antonio Rudiger.

Niclas Fullkrug added the 4th goal for Germany (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Five-star Germany humble Scotland in Euro 2024 opener: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:47 am Jun 15, 202402:47 am

What's the story Hosts Germany got off to a perfect start in the 2024 edition of the UEFA European Championship. Julian Nagelsmann's side beat 10-man Scotland 5-1 at the Munich Football Arena. Germany were dominant throughout and went 3-0 up going into half-time. Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 68th minute to make it 4-0. Scotland had a consolation goal late on before Emre Can made it 5-1.

Goals

2-0 up inside 20 minutes

Joshua Kimmich drove into the central area just outside the box from the right hand side and fed the ball to Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, whose shot resulted in a goal (10'). IIkay Gundogan played a super throughball to Kai Havertz, who laid the ball for Jamal Musiala. The Bayern Munich youngster hammered home the second goal in the 19th minute.

Information

Red card and penalty

Just ahead of half-time, Ryan Porteous fouled Gundogan with a reckless challenge. Despite winning the ball, the foul was counted after VAR asked the referee to have a look at the pitchside monitor. Havertz converted the penalty as Porteous was sent off.

2nd half

How did the second half pan out?

Germany maintained the pressure in the second half as Scotland had to dig deep. Borussia Dortmund forward Fullkrug made it 4-0. It was Musiala who drove with the ball down the left hand side and fed the ball to Gundogan, whose touch fell straight to Fullkrug. He shot first time. Scotland pulled one back through an own goal by Antonio Rudiger before Can scored.

Information

Here are the match stats

Germany made 20 attempts with 10 shots being on target. Scotland had a solitary shot with none on target. The hosts had 73% ball possession and owned a 94% pass accuracy. Germany had 2.27 expected goals and 30 touches in the opposition box.

Feats

Biggest ever win by a side in an opening game

As per Squawka, Germany have recorded their biggest ever win at the European Championship. It's also the biggest ever victory by a side in the opening game of the tournament in the competition's history. Germany scored three goals in the first half of a Euros match for the first time ever. They were also ahead by four goals for the first time.

Havertz

A defining performance from Havertz

Havertz had a defining match for Germany. The former Chelsea man had 100% shot accuracy and won 100% aerial duels. Havertz managed 25 touches and clocked 10 passes in the final third. He had four touches in opponent's box and won 3/4 duels. Out of his two shots, both were on target. He scored a goal and made an assist.

Information

Musiala completed five take-ons in 73 minutes

Musiala completed five take-ons in 73 minutes against Scotland before being subbed off. This was more than every other player on the pitch combined during his time on the pitch. He had an excellent first half. He completed four take-ons in the first half.

Opta stats

Germany have a 100% record over Scotland at major tournaments

This was the third meeting between the two teams at a major tournament. Germany have a 100% record. Germany have now conceded at least one goal in each of their last 13 matches at major tournaments (FIFA World Cup + Euro). Germany's last clean sheet was in R16 at Euro 2016.

Records

Major records for Germany

As per Opta, Germany have won their opening game of a European Championship for the eighth time. No other team has done so on more than six occasions (France being the only side on six). Wirtz is the third German player to score the opening goal of a EUROs tournament after Gerd Muller in 1972 and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1980.

Information

History made by Neuer

Germany keeper Manuel Neuer made his 35th start at a major international tournament. It's the outright most of any German player (Philipp Lahm, 34). Indeed, only Cristiano Ronaldo (43) and Paolo Maldini (36) have more among European players at the World Cup/EUROs combined.