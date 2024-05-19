Next Article

Jurgen Klopp saw Liverpool overcome Wolves (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Jurgen Klopp wins his final game as Liverpool manager: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:12 pm May 19, 2024

What's the story Jurgen Klopp signed off with a win as Liverpool manager. The German saw his side beat 10-man Wolves at Anfield on matchday 38 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday. Klopp had earlier announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of this season. The Reds have brought in Arne Slot as the next manager. Here we decode the key stats.

Liverpool overcome Wolves on matchday 38

Nelson Semedo was sent off after a nasty challenge on Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool benefitted as Mac Allister scored minutes thereafter from Harvey Eliott's assist. Six minutes later (40') Jarrel Quansah made it 2-0. The Reds were dominant in the second half as well.

Liverpool finish third in Premier League 2023-24

After 38 matches, Liverpool finished the season with 82 points. The Reds claimed their 24th win of the season (D10 L4). Liverpool scored 86 goals (third-most) and conceded 41. They had a goal difference of +45. The Reds finished ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa (68 points). Meanwhile, Manchester City won the title on the final day as Arsenal finished second.

Klopp's final season in numbers

Liverpool won the 2023-24 Carabao Cup, beating Chelsea 1-0 at extra time. The Reds were ousted from the FA Cup quarter-finals by Manchester United in a 4-3 affair. Liverpool were stunned by Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League. Overall, Klopp won 39 games as manager in the 2023-24 season from 58 matches across all competitions (D11 L8). Liverpool scored 142 goals.

Klopps finishes with 209 wins in the Premier League

Klopp managed Liverpool in 491 matches across competitions. He helped the club win on 299 occasions. Klopp faced 83 defeats and clocked 109 draws. The former Borussia Dortmund boss managed 334 games in the Premier League (W209, D78, L47). Liverpool scored 714 league goals under Klopp. Klopp won 10 Premier League Manager of the Month awards and two Manager of the Season awards.

Klopp won a host of trophies as Liverpool boss

Klopp helped Liverpool win the Premier League in 2019-20. He won the FA Cup in 2021-22. Klopp helped the Reds bag two Carabao Cups (2021-22, 2023-24). He also won one FA Community Shield. Liverpool bagged the 2018-19 Champions League title in addition to being two-time runners-uip. Klopp won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. Klopp lost one UEL final.

Unique takeaways for Klopp

Klopp left Liverpool with a win rate of 60.9% in all competitions (299/491), the highest of any manager to take charge of 50+ games with the Reds. Klopp is the only Liverpool manager to win each of the top-flight, European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup with the club.

Liverpool vs Wolves: Match stats

Liverpool made 36 attempts out of which 14 shots were on target. Wolves had three shots on target from four attempts. Liverpool dominated ball possession (68%) and owned a 91% pass accuracy.

Decoding the key stats as Liverpool down Wolves

Klopp became the first permanent Liverpool manager to win his final game in charge of the club across all competitions since Matt McQueen in 1928. Liverpool won their 14th of their last 15 Premier League meetings with Wolves (L1). Liverpool kept a clean sheet after conceding in 10 successive league matches this season.

