Roberto de Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi has proven his mettle

Roberto De Zerbi has been a revelation at Brighton since October 2022. In his debut season, he helped the Seagulls book a qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Brighton are seventh in the Premier League 2023-24 season and will aim for another European berth. They are also alive in the Europa League. De Zerbi's attacking style of football with effective pressing can benefit Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is among the favorites

Xabi Alonso has proven his credentials as a manager at Bayer Leverkusen in a very short time. Leverkusen are leading the Bundesliga in the ongoing season and are currently unbeaten across all competitions. Alonso is someone who is loved by the Anfield faithful and this can be the start of a new era for the Spaniard in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte may have an outside chance

In search of stability after Klopp's departure, Liverpool may opt for a manager like Antonio Conte who has had success in the Premier League. The Italian has won the Premier League title in the 2016-17 season with Chelsea. He returned for a stint with Tottenham in 2021 but was sacked 16 months later. Conte has won 83 out of 132 PL games as manager.

Jose Mourinho

Will Jose Mourinho return to the Premier League?

Another name who is available at the moment is Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese has won three Premier League titles in 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2014-15 across two stints with Chelsea. He also managed Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Mourinho was recently sacked by Roma even after guiding them to the 2021-22 UEFA Conference League, their first European title in club history.

Zinedine Zidane

Will Liverpool turn toward Zidane?

Zinedine Zidane is one man who is no stranger to managing top teams under pressure. He has achieved sensational success with Real Madrid. He won 11 titles, including three consecutive UEFA Champions League crowns. The Frenchman has been on a break and the Liverpool job could entice him to return to action. Zidane in the Premier League will be massive.

Others

Some other alternatives in the mix

Steven Gerrard is another name which is in the mix. The former Liverpool midfielder is currently managing Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Earlier, he has enjoyed success with the Rangers in the Premiership. Former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, who is currently leading the German national team may swap places with Klopp. Nagelsmann impressed with his stints at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern.