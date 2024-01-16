AS Roma sack Jose Mourinho: Decoding his stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:54 pm Jan 16, 202402:54 pm

Jose Mourinho won the 2021-22 Conference League with AS Roma (Photo credit: X/@josemourinho)

Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have parted ways with AS Roma following a poor string of results in the Serie A. Roma's recent 3-1 defeat against AC Milan in the league was the final nail in the coffin for the Portuguese tactician. The Giallorossi are currently ninth in the Serie A standings, having won once in the last five league appearances.

Why does this story matter?

Mourinho joined Roma in 2021, and the fans were very positive. The Portuguese tactician made obvious changes to Roma's gameplay and guided them to their first-ever European trophy when they won the inaugural Conference League in 2022. He guided them to the final of the Europa League last season. But a poor start to the 2023-24 season was enough for Roma to part ways.

A look at Mourinho's numbers at Roma

Since joining the club in July 2021, Mourinho has guided them in 138 matches, registering 68 wins and 31 draws. Under his reign, the Giallorossi suffered 39 defeats with a 49.28 win percentage. Roma scored 213 goals under the Portuguese while conceding 143 goals Mourinho won the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 season while finishing as runners-up in the 2022-23 Europa League.

AS Roma thanked Mourinho for his contributions

"We would like to thank Jose for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club," said Dan and Ryan Friedkin. "We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club. "We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours," the statement read.

Mourinho registered this poor Serie A record with Roma

As per Opta, Mourinho was in charge of the Gillorossi for 96 Serie A games where he won 44, drew 23 and suffered 29 defeats. He recorded an average point of 1.61 from every game. It was the lowest such ratio among the coaches with at least 50 matches in charge of AS Roma in the three points for a win era.

A look at Roma's 2023-24 season

Roma are ninth in the 2023-24 Serie A standings, having won eight of the 20 league matches while registering five draws. The Giallorossi also suffered seven defeats this season. They lost the Coppa Italia quarter-final clash against Lazio 1-0. However, Roma won four of the six group-stage games in the Europa League. They will face Dutch outfit Feyenoord in the knockout round.

