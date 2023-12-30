Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City pip Sheffield United 2-0: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:30 pm Dec 30, 2023

Julian Alvarez scored in his 50th Premier League game (Photo credit: X/premierleague)

Manchester City have outclassed Sheffield United with a 2-0 win on matchday 20 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday. Goals from Rodri and Julian Alvarez were enough for Pep Guardiola's team to collect all three points. It was a comfortable win for the hosts as the Blades couldn't pose much threat in front of the City's robust defense. Here's more.

Manchester City registered these dominant Premier League records

Manchester City have never lost a Premier League game against Sheffield United. They have registered nine wins and three draws against the Blades. The Citizens have now won their last seven league games against them. Sheffield United have never scored a goal in six Premier League away games against Manchester City. City have lost only one final league game in 23 calendar years.

Julian Alvarez scored in his 50th Premier League appearance

Playing his 50th Premier League match, Alvarez netted his 15th goal while also providing six assists. Six of his goals have come this season from 19 appearances along with six assists. Overall, he has scored 12 goals this season in all competitions.

Phil Foden ran the show for Manchester City

Phil Foden provided the assist for Alvarez's goal which was his sixth Premier League assist this season, his most in a single season. In 148 Premier League appearances, he owns 40 goals and 24 assists. As per Squawka, Foden has provided five assists in the last three Premier League seasons, which he has eclipsed this time with the sixth assist.

Manchester City's outstanding stats in the Premier League in 2023

Manchester City had a terrific 2023 as they won their third consecutive Premier League title. They also netted the most goals in the competition with 95 strikes this year while winning 93 points in the Premier League, more than any other team. They have also registered the most wins (29) while also conceding the fewest goals in the Premier League (38) this year.

A look at the match summary

Manchester City started the match with an excellent tempo and they were rewarded for their incessant attacks when Rodri netted in the 14th minute. They kept on attacking but couldn't double their lead. In the second half, Alvarez doubled the scoreline in the 61st minute from Foden's assist. Foden also came close to scoring a couple of times but unfortunately couldn't make it count.

Manchester City climb to third spot in the standings

This was Manchester City's 12th win of the 2023-24 Premier League season as they climbed up to the third spot in the points table. The Citizens have registered 40 points and are only two points behind league leaders Liverpool (42). Meanwhile, Sheffield United suffered their 15th defeat from 20 Premier League matches. They are in the 20th spot with only nine points.