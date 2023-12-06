Bukayo Saka completes 200 matches for Arsenal: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:38 pm Dec 06, 202302:38 pm

Bukayo Saka has registered 200 appearances for the Gunners (Photo credit: X/@BukayoSaka87)

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka attained a special milestone for the club during his side's clash against Luton Town on matchday 15 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Saka clocked his 200th appearance for the Gunners in all competitions. He also became the fourth youngest to do so. A superb talent on the rise, Saka has become an indispensable figure at Arsenal and England alike.

Why does this story matter?

Saka made his Arsenal debut in the 2018-19 season. From the season thereafter, he went on to become a regular feature. Saka's consistency in terms of assists and goals has helped Arsenal largely. In 200 matches, Saka has clocked 46 goals. As per Opta, he has 48 assists. Even in his 200th appearance, it was Saka who provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli's opener.

Breaking down his season-wise stats

In 2018-19, Saka made four appearances. His breakthrough 2019-20 season saw him register 12 assists and four goals (G38). In 2020-21, Saka scored 7 goals from 46 games, besides making seven assists. In 2021-22, Saka played 43 games, scoring 12 times and making 7 assists. In 2022-23, Saka hammered 15 goals and 11 assists. In 2023-24, he has 8 goals and 11 assists.

Premier League: Saka has clocked 36 goals and 32 assists

Having made 149 appearances in the Premier League, Saka has managed 36 goals and 32 assists. Six of his goals have been penalties. He has clocked 288 shots out of which 100 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork nine times. He has created 35 big chances, besides missing 18. Saka also has 79 interceptions under his belt.

3 trophies won with the Gunners

Saka has won three trophies with the Gunners, including two FA Community Shields and the FA Cup. In 2018-19, he was a runner-up with Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League.

Records for Saka against Luton Town

As per Opta, at 22 years and 91 days, Saka became the fourth youngest to reach the milestone of 200 appearances for the club. Cesc Fabregas (21y 118d) is the youngest to the landmark. As per Squawka, Saka has scored or assisted against all 25 teams he has faced in the Premier League.

