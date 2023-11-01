Erling Haaland scripts history after winning the Gerd Muller Trophy

Erling Haaland scripts history after winning the Gerd Muller Trophy

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:58 pm Nov 01, 202302:58 pm

Erling Haaland bagged the prestigious Gerd Muller Trophy (Photo credit: X/@ErlingHaaland)

Erling Haaland played a pivotal role in helping Manchester City win the historic treble last season. And he has started on a strong note in 2023-24. Haaland missed out on the 2023 Ballon d'Or despite winning the treble as world champion Lionel Messi reigned supreme. However, Haaland won the Gerd Muller Trophy and entered the record books with this win. We decode the same.

Haaland scripted this record

As per Squawka, Haaland became the first player to win the European Golden Shoe, UEFA Champions League Golden Boot, and the Gerd Muller Trophy in the same season. He netted 36 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League while scoring 12 times in 11 games in the Champions League. The Norwegian talisman amassed 56 goals for club and country in 57 games.

Haaland led the UCL and PL goal charts last season

Haaland smashed 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions for City last season. He was the leading goal-scorer in the UCL campaign, scoring four more goals than second-placed Mohamed Salah. Haaland smashed numerous records in a solid Premier League campaign. He scored 36 goals, besides providing eight assists. Besides, Haaland managed four goals in other domestic competitions.

Breaking down Haaland's numbers in 2022-23 Premier League

Haaland featured in 35 PL matches scoring 36 goals while registering eight assists in the 2022-23 season. As per Opta, he attempted 107 shots (excluding blocks), out of which 60 were on target. He struck the woodwork five times while creating 30 chances. Haaland completed 359 out of 480 passes clocking a passing accuracy of 74.79. He won 38 ground and 50 aerial duels.

Haaland scored four goals for Norway

Haaland scored 56 goals in 57 games for club and country in the 2022-23 season. Four of his goals have come for Norway in as many appearances in this phase. Most of these goals came in the UEFA Nations League.

Records galore for Haaland

Haaland scored the most goals in a single Premier League season (36), he broke the previous record of 34 goals. He scored 52 goals in all competitions, the most by a player for a PL club. He averaged 77 mins/goal, which was the best per-goal ratio by any PL player. Most goal involvements in a 38-game PL season - 44 goal involvements.

Records galore for Haaland (2)

Haaland slammed six hat-tricks, most by any player while he was also the fastest to 20 PL goals in 14 games. He scored the most goals at the Etihad Stadium in a single PL season - 22 goals. He was the first PL player to record three consecutive home game hat-tricks. He became the first player to score in his first four away games.

Records galore for Haaland (3)

The Norwegian scored in his PL and UCL debut for City. He scored the most goals for City in a single UCL campaign - 12 goals. He was the fastest and youngest to hit 30 UCL goals than any other player in the competition's history. Haaland matched Ruud van Nistelroy's tally of most goals in a single UCL campaign by a PL player (12).

Haaland won many accolades for his spectacular 2022-23 season

Haaland won the PL Golden Boot along with the City's first European Golden Shoe. His exceptional performances saw him win the Etihad Player of the Season and the PL Player of the Season. He was also acknowledged as the PL Young Player of the Season and FWA Men's Footballer of the Year. Haaland won the UEFA Player of the Year award in August.