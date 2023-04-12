Sports

Champions League, Manchester City end Bayern's 100% winning run: Stats

Champions League, Manchester City end Bayern's 100% winning run: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 12, 2023, 02:39 am 3 min read

Manchester City hammered Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals first leg (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Manchester City hammered Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. Pep Guardiola's men defeated German champions Bayern 3-0 at the Etihad. Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland scored for City, who had more zip in an end-to-end contest. Bayern have seen their 100% winning run come to an end. Here we present the stats.

Bayern's eight-match winning run comes to an end

Under former manager Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern enjoyed six wins from six in the group stage, consisting of Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen. Bayern forwarded 18 goals and conceded two in Group C. In the round of 16, Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain by a 3-0 aggregate score. A defeat under new manager Thomas Tuchel now has ended Bayern's eight-match winning run this season.

How did the match pan out?

City were superior in the first half and were rewarded when Rodri scored a screamer after receiving Silva's pass, 30 yards from the goal. His left-footed curler beat Yans Sommer. IIkay Gundogan saw his strike draw out an excellent save from Sommer next. In the second half, Leroy Sane tested Ederson several times before City stepped up and scored through Silva and Haaland.

Haaland races to 45 goals; scripts this record

Haaland extended his tally to 11 goals, in the Champions League 2022-23 season. He also added his first assist for the second goal tonight. Haaland has now raced to 45 goals for City in all competitions this season. His tally is now the most ever by a Premier League player in a single campaign. He surpasses Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mohamed Salah (44 each).

Haaland equals Gerd Muller's record

Playing his 26th match in the Champions League, Haaland has now raced to 34 goals. He has matched the tally of Gerd Muller, who scored 34 goals in 35 games for Bayern. Haaland now has 50 goal involvements for City this season (G45 A5). He is the first player in European club football to do so.

Crunch numbers for the two clubs

As per Squawka, City have put together the longest unbeaten home run in the Champions League by a Premier League club (25 games), winning 23 and drawing two. Bayern have now lost 12 matches in the quarters (UCL era) which is the highest. City have won all 10 games across competitions at the Etihad in 2023, conceding four, and scoring 37.

Inter Milan overcome Benfica 2-0

In the other match tonight, Italian giants Inter beat Benfica 2-0 away. Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku scored for Inter in the second half, ending Benfica's unbeaten run this season in the UCL.