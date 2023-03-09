Sports

Bayern oust PSG to reach Champions League 2022-23 quarters: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 09, 2023, 03:27 am 2 min read

Kylian Mbappe failed to help PSG beat Bayern (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Bayern Munich overcame Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 second leg tie at the Allianz Arena. Bayern sealed the tie 3-0 on aggregate after having won 1-0 earlier in Paris. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry scored Bayern's goals in the second half as PSG once again fell short on the big stage. Here are further details.

Choupo-Moting races to 17 goals in 2022-23 for Bayern

As per Opta, five of Bayern Munich's last six goals against PSG in the Champions League have been scored by players who previously played for the Parisans (3 for Choupo-Moting, 2 for Kingsley Coman). Choupo-Moting scored his 4th Champions League goal this season. He now has 17 goals and four assists across competitions for Bayern in 2022-23. Overall, he has 35 goals for Bayern.

100% record for Bayern in UCL 2022-23

Bayern won all their six group-stage games to reach the round of 16. Bayern had topped Group C (18 points) ahead of Inter Milan and Barcelona. And now, they have overcome PSG across both ties. Bayern have scored 21 goals, conceding two.

PSG fall short once again

PSG have exited the Champions League in the R16 for the fifth time in seven seasons. PSG had reached the final in 2019-20 and the semis in 2020-21. Before the 2016-17 season, they had bowed out in the quarters in four successive campaigns.