Manchester United reach UEFA Europa League 2022-23 quarters: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 17, 2023, 01:10 am 2 min read

Manchester United earned a 1-0 win over Real Betis in their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 round of 16 second-leg clash in Spain. Marcus Rashford scored a screamer in the 55th minute to help United win the two-legged round 5-1 on aggregate. Real Betis came to the match, trailing 4-1 and had their chances. United grew as the match progressed before getting the job done.

Rashford notches these numbers

Rashford scored his 6th goal in the Europa League this season (A1). Playing his 43rd match this season, Rashford has raced to 27 goals. Overall, he now has 120 goals for the club in 246 appearances. Rashford now has 25 goals for United in European competitions. As per Squawka, he is the youngest player to score 25 goals in major European competitions for United.

Key match stats

Betis managed 15 attempts, clocking two shots on target. United had 17 attempts, managing four on target. United had 54% ball possession and and 82% pass accuracy. United also had six offside calls against them to Betis' zero.

Here are the major team records scripted

As per Opta, United are now unbeaten in their last seven European away games versus Spanish opponents (W5 D2). Real Betis have lost both legs of a European knockout tie for the first time since 1997-98. Unitec claimed their 32nd win of the season across competitions, besides keeping their 21st clean sheet. Notably, only Barcelona have more clean sheets (22).

How did the match pan out?

Hosts Real Betis were the better side as the match started and kept United under wraps. Juanmi sliced a shot narrowly wide when he was through on goal before Joaquin hit the post. United lacked the cutting edge in the final third in what was an open first half. Casemiro's precise pass saw Rashford score just after the Englishman missed two brilliant chances.

Juventus, Feyenoord, and Sevilla reach quarters

Juventus have reached the last eight, beating Freiburg 2-0 and winning 3-0 on aggregate. Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa scored for Juve. Dutch side Feyenoord hammered Shakhtar 7-1 to win 8-2 on aggregate. Enner Valencia's goal wasn't enough for Fenerbahce, who lost 1-2 on aggregate versus Sevilla.