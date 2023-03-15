Sports

Five-star Erling Haaland smashes a host of Champions League records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 15, 2023, 03:56 am 2 min read

Erling Haaland smashed five goals in Manchester City's whopping 7-0 win over RB Leipzig (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Erling Haaland smashed five goals in Manchester City's whopping 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg tie at the Etihad. City have reached the quarter-finals, winning 8-1 on aggregate. Haaland deserves all the praise, becoming the third player ever to score five goals in a UCL match. He also became the fastest to 30 Champions League goals.

3rd player ever to score 5 goals in a match

As per Opta, Haaland has become the third player ever to score five goals in a single Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014 (Shakhtar Donetsk vs BATE Borisov) and Lionel Messi in March 2012 (Barcelona vs Bayer Leverkusen). Haaland has now raced to 33 Champions League goals, surpassing the likes of Wayne Rooney, Kaka (30 each), and Arjen Robben (31).

Fastest and youngest to 30 Champions League goals

Haaland has raced past 30 goals in the UEFA Champions League. As per William Hill, Haaland has reached this milestone in fewer matches (25) than any other player, breaking the previous best record of Ruud van Nistelrooy (34 games). He is also the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the competition's history (22y 236d), surpassing Kylian Mbappe (22y 352d).

39 goals in the 2022-23 season

In the ongoing 2022-23 season, Haaland has extended his goals tally to 39 from 36 games for Manchester City. He has scored 10 goals in the Champions League 2022-23 season (highest), surpassing Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah (8) and PSG's Mbappe (7). Meanwhile, he also has 28 goals in 26 games in the Premier League (highest).