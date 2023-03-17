Sports

Real Madrid to face Chelsea in Champions League 2022-23 quarters

Real Madrid to face Chelsea in Champions League 2022-23 quarters

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 17, 2023, 04:54 pm 2 min read

Real Madrid ousted Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 (Source: Twitter/@realmadrid)

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarter-finals draw is out and holders Real Madrid have drawn Chelsea. Real Madrid ousted Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16, winning the second leg 1-0 via a Karim Benzema goal. The Champions League season sees three Italian sides in the quarters Napoli, AC Milan, and Inter. Here are further details.

A look at the eight quarter-finalists

Champions League 2022-23 quarter-finalists: Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England), Bayern Munich (Germany), AC Milan (Italy), Inter Milan (Italy), Napoli (Italy), Manchester City (England), and Real Madrid (Spain).

UCL quarters draw in full

UCL quarters draw: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Inter Milan vs Benfica, Manchester City vs Bayern Munich, AC Milan vs Napoli.

Real face another English opponent in Chelsea

After overcoming Premier League side Liverpool, Spanish giants Real face another English opponent in Chelsea. As per Opta, Chelsea have only lost one of their seven games against Real Madrid in European competition. Notably, they have the lowest percentage of losses against Real Madrid (14%) of any side to have played them 5+ times in Europe.

Man City face an in-form Bayern

Pep Guardiola will be up against his former employers Bayern in the quarters. Man City will play the first leg at home. Bayern have a 100% win record in this season's Champions League. As per Opta, this will be Guardiola's first meeting with Bayern since leaving the club. His only managerial games against Bayern came in the 2008-09 Champions League quarter-finals with Barcelona.

The scenario of the semi-finals

Semi-final 1: The winner of quarter-final 4 (AC Milan vs Napoli) vs the winner of quarter-final 2 (Inter Milan vs Benfica). Semi-final 2: The winner of quarter-final 1 (Real Madrid vs Chelsea) vs the winner of quarter-final 3 (Bayern Munich vs Manchester City).

UCL draw!

🇪🇸 Real Madrid vs Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇵🇹 Benfica vs Inter 🇮🇹

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City vs Bayern 🇩🇪

🇮🇹 Milan vs Napoli 🇮🇹



*FC Internazionale Milano's match has been reversed in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/m1gMqFs1fV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 17, 2023