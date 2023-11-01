ICC World Cup: Decoding India's best bowling spells against SL

Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional against Sri Lanka in the 2019 ODI World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Sri Lanka in match 33 in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on November 3 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, SL have won only two out of their six matches. Over the years, India and SL have had some exciting World Cup clashes. Here we decode India's best World Cup bowling spells against SL.

Jasprit Bumrah's 3/37 against SL in 2019 World Cup

India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the 2019 ODI World Cup. SL batted first and were restricted to a total of 264/7. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with 3/37. He got the key scalps of Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, and Angelo Matthews. India chased the target down in 43.3 overs.

Javagal Srinath's 3/34 versus SL in a controversial clash (1996)

SL won the 1996 World Cup semi-final clash against India by default after the crowd turned rogue following India's poor batting performance. SL posted a total of 251/8 where Javagal Srinath looked pretty good for his 3/34 from his seven overs. In reply, India were reduced to 120/8 as the crowd started throwing bottles in rage. Later, SL were declared the winners.

Ashish Nehra's sensational spell against SL in 2003 World Cup

India dominated SL in the 2003 World Cup as they won by 183 runs. They posted a decent total of 292/6 as Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag slammed fifties. In reply, SL were bundled out for only 109 courtesy of Ashish Nehra's figures of 4/35. Nehra ran through the middle order, removing the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Russel Arnold, Chaminda Vaas and Prabath Nissanka.

Javagal Srinath's heroics in the 2003 World Cup

In the same where India won against SL by 183 runs, Srinath won the Player of the Match award for his exceptional bowling performance with the new ball. Srinath bowled with a lot of venom and dismissed Marvan Atapattu and Jehan Mubarak within a span of two balls. He then removed Sanath Jayasuriya and Aravinda de Silva. Srinath finished with 4/35 from nine overs.

Robin Singh's fifer against SL in the 1999 World Cup

India staged a dominant win over SL by 157 runs in the 1999 World Cup in Taunton. Sourav Ganguly (183) and Rahul Dravid (145) slammed big hundred to help India post 373/6. Robin Singh did the magic with the ball with 5/31 as SL were bundled out for 216. Robin's fifer is the best bowling figures for an Indian bowler against SL in WC.