Decoding the lowest ODI World Cup scores posted by Bangladesh

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:56 pm Oct 28, 202311:56 pm

Bangladesh has a history of registering low totals in ODI World Cups (Photo credit: X/@KNCBcricket)

Bangladesh suffered a shocking 87-run defeat against Netherlands in match number 28 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Bangla Tigers had another sorry outing with the bat as they were bundled out for only 142. The Dutch bowlers were on song as they enjoyed a solid performance. Bangladesh have a history of recording low World Cup totals and we decode the same.

Bangladesh folded for 116 against NZ in the 1999 WC

One of the days to forget for Bangladesh in the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup. Their batters had a horror show against New Zealand at Chelmsford. Geoff Allot, Chris Cairns and Gavin Larsen scalped three wickets each as Bangladesh were bundled for 116. In reply, the Kiwis chased down the target in only 33 overs and won by six wickets (117/4).

Bangladesh bundled out for 112 versus SL, 2007 World Cup

Another shambolic performance from the Bangla Tigers at the 2007 ICC World Cup against Sri Lanka. Batting first, Lanka posted a daunting total of 318/4 courtesy of an 87-ball 109 from Sanath Jayasuriya. In reply, Lasith Malinga tore through the Bangladesh batting order with 3/27 from his six overs as the Tigers were bundled out for 112. Mohammad Ashraful's fighting 45* went in vain.

South Africa vs Bangladesh - 108 runs, 2003 World Cup

Bangladesh batters had no answers in front of South African pacer Makhaya Ntini in the 2003 ODI World Cup. Ntini tore apart the Bangladesh batting line-up with 4/24 as they were bundled out for 108. In reply, SA openers Herschelle Gibbs (49) and Gary Kirsten (52) made light work of the chase, registering a 10-wicket win. They chased it down in only 12 overs.

South Africa vs Bangladesh - 78 runs, 2011 World Cup

Another forgettable batting performance from Bangladesh against SA in the 2011 World Cup. The Proteas posted a competitive total of 284/8 courtesy of fifties from Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis and Faf du Plessis. In reply, Bangladesh batters fell like a pack of cards and were folded for only 78. SA won by 206 runs as Robin Peterson and Lonwabo Tsotsobe claimed seven wickets together.

Bangladesh's lowest ODI World Cup total against WI, 2011 WC

Bangladesh's worst outing in the ODI World Cup was against West Indies in 2011. They were bundled out for a mere 58 runs as Sulaiman Benn, Kemar Roach and Darren Sammy shared the 10 wickets. In reply, WI wrapped it up in 12.2 overs. This is Bangladesh's joint-lowest total in ODIs and the lowest total for a Test-playing nation in the ODI World Cup.