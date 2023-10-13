Mushfiqur Rahim becomes second Bangladesh batter to 7,500 ODI runs

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:01 pm Oct 13, 202305:01 pm

Mushfiqur made his ODI debut back in 2006 (Source: X/@ICC)

Mushfiqur Rahim has become just the second Bangladesh batter to accomplish 7,500 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the feat with his 41st run in his side's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand in Chennai. The wicketkeeper-batter ended up scoring 66 off 75 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries and two maximums. Here we decode his stats.

An important knock from Mushfiqur

Batting first in Chennai, Bangladesh were reeling at 56/4 when Mushfiqur arrived in the middle. The right-handed batter showcased remarkable intent and found boundaries at regular intervals. He joined forces with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40) and the duo added 96 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter departed. Mushfiqur, who went on to score a fifty, eventually fell to Matt Henry

Second Bangladesh player to the milestone

Mushfiqur, who made his ODI debut back in 2006, took 259 games to complete 7,500 (7,525) runs . Only Tamim Iqbal (8,357) has scored more runs for Bangladesh in ODIs. Mushfiqur, who is Bangladesh's most-capped batter in ODIs, averages 37.25 with his strike rate being 79.68. The tally includes nine tons and 48 fifties with 144 being his best score.

His home, away, and neutral numbers

3,802 of his runs have come in 132 home ODIs at 38.40. In 78 away ODI matches, he has accumulated 2,000 runs at a lower average of 43.60. Playing his 49th neutral ODI, he has raced to 1723 at 44.17. Meanwhile, in ODI WCs, he has raced to 996 runs in 32 games at 41.50. Only Shakib (1,201) has more WC runs for Bangladesh.

7,000 runs as a keeper loading for Mushfiur

6,984 of Mushfiur's ODI have come as a designated keeper-batter in 245 matches. Only Kumar Sangakkara (13,341), MS Dhoni (10,773), and Adam Gilchrist (9,410) have scored more ODI runs in this regard. Meanwhile, Mushfiur is also the fifth-most capped keeper in ODIs, only behind Sangakkara (360), Dhoni (350), Mark Boucher (294), and Gilchrist (282).

His tally behind the stumps

As far as his keeping credentials are concerned, the 36-year-old has affected 276 dismissals in the format, only behind Sangakkara (482), Gilchrist (472), Dhoni (444), Boucher (424), and Moin Khan (287). Mushfiqur's tally includes 221 catches and a total of 55 stumpings. Meanwhile, Khaled Mashud (126 dismissals) is the only other player to keep for Bangladesh in more than 15 ODIs.