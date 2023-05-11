Sports

Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Ireland and Bangladesh will meet in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday (May 12). As the opening game got washed out due to rain, the series has effectively become a two-match affair. Meanwhile, the abandoned contest also washed out Ireland's chances of direct qualification into the 2023 ODI World Cup. Here we present the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The second ODI will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England. The venue hosted the opening game as well which saw fast bowlers enjoying a gala time in the breezy conditions. Batters would be required to apply themselves to get runs. Fans can switch to the FanCode app and website to catch the live streaming (3:15pm IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have clashed in 14 ODIs, out of which Bangladesh enjoy a dominant record. They have won nine matches to Ireland's couple of victories. Three ODIs between the two sides got abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh defeated them 2-0 at home earlier this year. In the UK, the Tigers have three wins in six ODIs against the Irish team (NR: 2).

Can Ireland shine in home conditions?

10 of the 12 wickets that fell in the opening game belonged to pacers. ﻿Mushfiqur Rahim (61) was the only batter to cross the 50-run mark as Bangladesh posted 246/9 while batting first. In reply, the hosts were reeling at 65/3 before rain ended play. Veteran batters like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Paul Stirling, and Andrew Balbirnie would have to take more accountability.

A look at the probable playing XIs

Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Graham Hume. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

Here are the key performers

Joshua Little was the pick of the Ireland bowlers in the opener, 3/61 in 10 overs. Ebadot Hossain has claimed eight wickets in five ODIs this year at an economy of 4.7. Towhid Hridoy has raced to 168 runs in three innings this year, striking at 112.00. Since 2022, Harry Tector has smoked 584 runs in 13 ODIs at 73.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Option 1: Litton Das, Lorcan Tucker, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (VC), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Curtis Campher, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Ebadot Hossain. Option 2: Paul Stirling, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shakib Al Hasan, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher (VC), Ebadot Hossain, Joshua Little, Graham Hume.