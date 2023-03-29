Sports

Litton Das hammers fastest T20I fifty for Bangladesh: Key stats

Bangladesh opener Litton Das smashed a ferocious 41-ball 83

Bangladesh opener Litton Das smashed a ferocious 41-ball 83 in the second T20I versus Ireland on Wednesday. Litton, who brought up his fifty off 18 balls, helped Bangladesh score an impressive 201/3 in 17 overs. Earlier, rainfall in Chattogram led to the proceedings starting late as the match was reduced to 17 overs per side. Here are further details.

4th Bangladesh batter to surpass 1,600 runs

Litton's knock was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. He struck at 202.44. Litton, who was dismissed by Benjamin White in the 12th over, has raced to 1,612 runs at 23.71. He smashed his 10th fifty in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Litton is now the 4th Bangladesh batter to surpass 1,600 runs.

Fastest fifty for Bangladesh

Litton's 18-ball fifty is now the fastest by a Bangladesh batter. He broke the previous best record held by Mohammad Ashraful, who had slammed a 20-ball fifty versus South Africa in Johannesburg, in 2007. Litton also holds the 3rd-fastest fifty for Bangladesh (21 balls).

Bangladesh power themselves to 202/3 in 17 overs

Bangladesh openers added 124 runs to set the base for a big score. Rony Talukdar slammed 44 from 23 balls (4s 3 6s 2). Skipper Shakib Al Hasan also made his presence felt with an unbeaten 24-ball 38. For Ireland, Benjamin White claimed 2/28 from his four overs. Mark Adair managed 1/52.