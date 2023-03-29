Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek Porel to replace Rishabh Pant at DC

IPL 2023: Abhishek Porel to replace Rishabh Pant at DC

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 29, 2023, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals are set to sign Bengal's Abishek Porel as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals are set to sign Bengal's Abishek Porel as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season which starts from March 31. As per ESPNcricinfo, Porel's signing, which is yet to be announced officially, comes following a series of practice games at a week-long preparatory camp. Here's more.

A look at Porel's career

In 16 First-Class matches, Porel has slammed 695 runs at an average of 30.21. He has six half-centuries under his belt with the best score being 73. Porel, who is a wicket-keeper batter, has slammed a fifty in his only List-A outing (54). He has played 3 matches in the 20-over format, scoring 22 at 11.00.

Options for DC in the keeping department

DC are pondering upon their keeping options in the absence of Pant. According to the report, Sarfaraz Khan is DC's first option as Porel will be a backup. Sarafaraz has donned the keeping gloves for Mumbai at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Another option is Phil Salt. However, he is unlikely to be a regular keeping the team balance and foreign quota in mind.

DC will open IPL 2023 campaign versus LSG

Delhi Capitals begin their campaign on April 1 in an away fixture against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants. DC missed the playoffs in IPL 2022, having finished fifth with 14 points from 14 matches.