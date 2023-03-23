Sports

IPL 2023, LSG: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and more

IPL 2023, LSG: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 23, 2023, 09:50 pm 3 min read

LSG reached the playoffs in 2022

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 31. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who reached the playoffs in 2022, will take on Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener on April 1 in Lucknow. One of the two new franchises last year, LSG will aim to replicate their show. Here is their squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and more.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2023: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak. Original squad strength: 25 players (Overseas: 8).

A look at the key signings

LSG paid a sum of Rs. 16 crore to get West Indies wicket-keeper batter, Nicholas Pooran. The Caribbean batter had garnered a bid of Rs. 10.75 crore in the 2022 auction, amassing 306 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad while striking at over 140. They also signed Australia's Daniel Sams for Rs. 75 lakh. Among Indians, LSG picked seamer Jaydev Unadkat and spinner Amit Mishra.

LSG have a strong line-up

LSG have a strong line-up in every aspect. Like last year, Rahul and Quinton de Kock will open their innings. Pooran will bolster their top order. Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya are their specialist all-rounders. Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, and Romario Shepherd are the other options. LSG will benefit from the pace of Mark Wood and Avesh Khan, as well as Ravi Bishnoi's leg-spin.

LSG will miss Holder's services

The current LSG line-up doesn't have many shortcomings. However, they will miss the services of West Indies' Jason Holder, who is a comprehensive fast-bowling all-rounder. The Super Giants had released Holder ahead of the auction.

Here is the Probable XI

LSG's Probable XI for their opening clash: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan.

A look at LSG's schedule (1/2)

April 1: LSG vs DC, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST). April 3: CSK vs LSG, Chennai (7:30 PM IST). April 7: LSG vs SRH, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST). April 10: RCB vs LSG, Bengaluru (3:30 PM IST). April 15: LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST). April 19: RR vs LSG, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST). April 22: LSG vs GT, Lucknow (3:30 PM IST).

A look at LSG's schedule (2/2)

April 28: PBKS vs LSG, Mohali (7:30 PM IST). May 1: LSG vs RCB, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST). May 4: LSG vs CSK, Lucknow (3:30 PM IST). May 7: GT vs LSG, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST). May 13: SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST). May 16: LSG vs MI, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST). May 20: KKR vs LSG, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST).

LSG eye their maiden IPL title

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 14-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of IPL 2022. Although it was LSG's maiden campaign, the Rahul-led side showcased they have the competence to be crowned winners. The players clicked as a unit, which eventually got them a top-four finish. This time too, they have plenty of match-winners in the squad.