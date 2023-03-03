BAN vs ENG: Jason Roy smashes 12th ODI hundred
Jason Roy smoked his 12th ODI hundred in the second match versus Bangladesh on Friday. The England opener paced his knock to perfection as he reached three figures off 104 deliveries. Roy, who could only manage 4 in the series opener, has bounced back emphatically. With the ODI World Cup taking place later this year, Roy would be instrumental to England's chances.
A well-paced knock from Roy
Bangladesh opted to bowl at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. England were off to a poor start, with top-order batters Philip Salt (7) and Dawid Malan (11) falling cheaply. However, Roy held one end and kept the scorecard moving. He added a half-century stand with skipper Jos Buttler as the duo took England past the 150-run mark inside 30 overs.