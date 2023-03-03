Sports

BAN vs ENG: Jason Roy smashes 12th ODI hundred

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 03, 2023, 01:56 pm 1 min read

Roy hammers a brilliant ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jason Roy smoked his 12th ODI hundred in the second match versus Bangladesh on Friday. The England opener paced his knock to perfection as he reached three figures off 104 deliveries. Roy, who could only manage 4 in the series opener, has bounced back emphatically. With the ODI World Cup taking place later this year, Roy would be instrumental to England's chances.

A well-paced knock from Roy

Bangladesh opted to bowl at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. England were off to a poor start, with top-order batters Philip Salt (7) and Dawid Malan (11) falling cheaply. However, Roy held one end and kept the scorecard moving. He added a half-century stand with skipper Jos Buttler as the duo took England past the 150-run mark inside 30 overs.